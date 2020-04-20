e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus: IIT Roorkee launches online course to upskill students, professionals

Coronavirus: IIT Roorkee launches online course to upskill students, professionals

education Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:49 IST

education Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Roorkee (Uttarakhand)
The faculty from IIT Roorkee and other industry experts will deliver the online classes.
The faculty from IIT Roorkee and other industry experts will deliver the online classes.
         

IIT Roorkee has launched an advanced certification course on Deep Learning at Cloudxlab to upskill the youth and promote e-learning during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“COVID-19 has triggered a nationwide lockdown. This is the best time for the youth as well as others to upskill themselves. This initiative will be attractive for users who aim to excel in the technical field,” said Professor Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The faculty from IIT Roorkee and other industry experts will deliver the online classes.

The initiative will equip students as well as professionals who wish to utilise this lockdown period in upskilling themselves.

