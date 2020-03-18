e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus: NDA suspends large gatherings, expeditions

Coronavirus: NDA suspends large gatherings, expeditions

All NDA cadets and personnel have been briefed and sensitised about the causes and symptoms of COVID-19 by the commanding officer of Military Hospital.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Sudan Block at National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Sudan Block at National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The National Defence Academy (NDA) here has suspended all large gatherings, guest lectures, expeditions and other group activities in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Wednesday.

All NDA cadets and personnel have been briefed and sensitised about the causes and symptoms of COVID-19 by the commanding officer of Military Hospital, he said.

All educational tours and outdoor hikes have been cancelled, he added.

Cadets are being closely monitored by their divisional officers, seniors and civilian instructors for any symptoms of the deadly pathogen, he said.

While cadetshave been adviced to avoid visits to crowded places, all non-essential gatherings have been suspended, the official said.

Educational hikes and outdoor activities outside the campus have been stopped till further orders and visitors are also not permitted on the NDA premises, he said.

Persons experiencing symptoms of flu, cough or cold have been advised to report about it immediately and if the case seems suspicious, they will be shifted to Armed Force Medical Services Hospital, the official said.

The official clarified that the information on social media about a member of Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) testing positive for coronavirus is false and a hearsay.

No symptoms associated with coronavirus have been detected in any personnel of the MILIT or Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), he said.

Maharashtra has reported total of 42 COVID-19 cases as on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
Got coronavirus symptoms? WHO says avoid self-medicating with this drug
Got coronavirus symptoms? WHO says avoid self-medicating with this drug
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News