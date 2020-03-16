e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: BPSC postpones Assistant Engineer recruitment exam 2020

The Assistant Engineer recruitment exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2020, is now postponed.

Mar 16, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (PTI file)
         

In cognizance of the government order to close schools and educational institutions in the state due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exams that were scheduled to be conducted within March 31, 2020.

As per the notification, the commission will be releasing the new dates for the recruitment exams soon on its official website.

Candidates can check the official notification online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

