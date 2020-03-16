Coronavirus outbreak: BPSC postpones Assistant Engineer recruitment exam 2020

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:20 IST

In cognizance of the government order to close schools and educational institutions in the state due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exams that were scheduled to be conducted within March 31, 2020.

The Assistant Engineer recruitment exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2020, is now postponed.

As per the notification, the commission will be releasing the new dates for the recruitment exams soon on its official website.

Candidates can check the official notification online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.