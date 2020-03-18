Coronavirus outbreak: Here’s exhaustive list of exams postponed

education

The novel coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 140 people in India and killed three has also led to the closure of schools, colleges and postponement of various recruitment exams.

In most states, school examinations till class 7 or 8 and college exams have also been cancelled. Here are some of the examinations that have been postponed in the country amid the deadly virus outbreak.

IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Kanpur has suspended classes and postponed examinations till March 29. On the other hand, IIT-Delhi has also decided to suspend classes and exams till March 31

ITBP Constable Recruitment Exam

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has deferred recruitment exam for the post of constable in the border guarding force due to coronavirus. Around 50,000 candidates were expected to appear for the exam on March 22 across 11 cities in the country.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website has released a notification informing candidates that the Assistant Engineer recruitment exam has been called off. The decision has been taken in the light of the closure of schools and educational institutes till March 31 due to the deadly virus.

The exam was slated to be held on March 21, 22, 28 and 29. However, the commission is yet to announce the revised dates for the recruitment process.

Army Postpones All Recruitment Rallies By a Month

The Indian Army has delayed all recruitment rallies by a month and asked its personnel to travel if only necessary as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main Exam 2019

The Delhi High Court on March 13 put out a notification on its website saying that Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main Exam 2019 has been postponed to prevent and control the outbreak of coronavirus.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 14 and March 15. The notification has further stated that fresh examination dates will be announced later.

Kerala PSC Postpones Recruitment Exams

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has delayed several recruitment examinations in the view of growing cases of coronavirus in the southern state.

The commission has deferred the following exams: dictation tests for Reporter Grade (2) Malayalam and Confidential Assistant Grade (2), and the OMR test of Police Constable (IRB) scheduled in March 2020.

The Kerala PSC has also delayed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) slated to be held for the recruitment of Forest Driver, Civil Excise Officer (NCA-SCCC in Ernakulam district), Female Constable and Female Constable (NCA community).

All exams in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced the cancellation of examinations in the state in the light of increasing cases of coronavirus. The UP government has also declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state till April 2.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment Exam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on its official website informed about the postponement of J&K Constable Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment of 02 Border Battalions owing to the prevailing situation due to coronavirus outbreak.

Haryana UDC, Assistant Linemen and instructor exams

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced cancellation of Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC), Assistant Lineman and instructor examination due to coronavirus. The exam was earlier rescheduled from March 15 to March 18.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, taking to Twitter, had said that Maharashtra Public Service Commission has been told to postpone its exams till March 31 owing to coronavirus outbreak.

MAH MCA CET 2020 exam

The Maharshtra government has rescheduled MAH MCA CET 2020 exam. The exam was slated to be held on March 28, but now as per the orders it will be conducted on April 30. The information is available on the official website of State Common Entrance Cell.

However, detailed circular about the new order is yet to be released. You can check at http://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Aligarh Muslim University postpones admission tests

The office of the controller of examinations at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to postpone the admission tests for students seeking admission in Class VI and XI. The exam was scheduled to take place on March 22 and March 29. The officials will announce fresh dates soon.

AMU spokesman Prof Shafey Kidwai told news agency PTI, “About a dozen members of the AMU community including senior faculty members and students, who returned to the country during the past two weeks, have been advised to remain in isolation for the next two weeks.”