e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus outbreak: Kolkata schools switch to e-classes to complete syllabus

Coronavirus outbreak: Kolkata schools switch to e-classes to complete syllabus

The principal of Ram Mohan Mission School, Sujoy Biswas told PTI on Wednesday that the institute will conduct classes over Skype.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Representational image.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

With the West Bengal government extending the closure of educational institutes till April 15 in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, several schools in the city have decided to conduct online classes to complete their syllabus on time.

The principal of Ram Mohan Mission School, Sujoy Biswas told PTI on Wednesday that the institute will conduct classes over Skype.

“Teachers will give lectures over Skype and students will submit their homework through portals,” he said.

A spokesperson of the Heritage School said the teachers will hold online classes to cope with the loss of time.

“Teachers will share study materials and conduct tests through the internet,” the spokesperson said.

The principal of Central Modern School in Baranagar, Nabarun Dey said, “We have put in place a mechanism where students can submit their work online.” The Future Foundation School is also offering online classes for all students.

“Classes 10 and 12 students must complete their syllabi on time,” Principal Ranjan Mitter said.

Mitter said the students will learn lessons online, complete homework and submit them online.

tags
top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
World coronavirus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe
World coronavirus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,900
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,900
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News