Coronavirus outbreak: RBI assistant main exam 2020 postponed

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:19 IST

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday postponed the online main examination for the recruitment of Assistant. The decision has been taken in the larger interest of the candidate’s safety and well-being.

The RBI online main examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 29, 2020, at various centres.

As per the notification published on the website, the fresh dates for the examination will be announced later on the Bank’s website.

Earlier, on March 3, 2020, RBI had released the results of the online preliminary examination held on February 14 and 15, 2020, for the recruitment of Assistant on its official website.