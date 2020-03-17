e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus outbreak: RBI assistant main exam 2020 postponed

Coronavirus outbreak: RBI assistant main exam 2020 postponed

The fresh dates for the online main examination will be announced later on the Bank’s website.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:19 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBI assistant main exam 2020 postponed.
RBI assistant main exam 2020 postponed. (HT file)
         

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday postponed the online main examination for the recruitment of Assistant. The decision has been taken in the larger interest of the candidate’s safety and well-being.

The RBI online main examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 29, 2020, at various centres.

As per the notification published on the website, the fresh dates for the examination will be announced later on the Bank’s website.

Earlier, on March 3, 2020, RBI had released the results of the online preliminary examination held on February 14 and 15, 2020, for the recruitment of Assistant on its official website.

tags
top news
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News