Coronavirus outbreak: Schools to declare exam results online in Prayagraj

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:59 IST

With schools forced to close down owing to COVID-19 threat, many prominent schools of Sangam city have decided to turn to technology and declare results of their annual home exams online.

Many of them have started sending messages to parents also informing them about their decision.

Taking a lead, principal of St Joseph’s College Rev Fr Thomas Kumar has cancelled the scheduled parent teacher meetings that were scheduled between March 21 and March 28. He also sent a message to all parents of the students, enrolled in his institutions informing that results of annual exams will be declared online on April 3 or later.

“The results are ready with us but we will wait for declaring them. This is owing to the common practice of the parents of rushing to book shops immediately to procure prescribed subject books for their wards for the new classes to which they have been promoted. This we fear will increase the threat of the spread of COVID-19,” informed Fr Thomas.

He said that some of the parents might even rush to the school and to avoid it, school would declare the result on April 3 or later and that too in online mode so that no one was required to come to the school for the results.

The school was confident of successfully releasing the results online as it had done this once in the past also when floods had impacted life in Sangam city in September-October 2019, said the principal.

The ML Convent group of schools that have institutions in various localities of the district including, Meerapur, GTB Nagar-Kareli, Mehdauri, Baghambari Gaddi (Allahpur) and Karelabagh, has also decided to opt for the online route to declare results of its home exams this time.

“We have decided to declare results online for classes 1 to 8. We have also decided to promote students of up to class 8 to their next classes if their exams could not be held owing to the prevailing coronavirus crisis,” said Puneet Verma, head of the ML Convent group of schools.

Shri Mahaprabhu Public School in Shivkuti has also announced that results of annual exams of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 would be declared online this time. “The results will get declared online on March 23 morning,” said the school principal Ravinder Birdie.