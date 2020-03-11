Coronavirus scare: IIM Lucknow defers convocation

education

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 16:23 IST

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) on Wednesday announced to postpone its annual convocation scheduled on March 21 in view of the coronavirus scare in the country.

“In view of the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak and advisories issued by the ministry of health and family welfare and the World Health Organisation to avoid large gatherings, the IIM-L has decided to postpone the convocation scheduled for Saturday,” said an IIM-L communication.

On March 10, IIM, Bangalore, had decided to postpone its convocation scheduled for March 20. IIM, Indore, also shelved its convocation scheduled on March 25.

According to an email sent by IIM-L, the decision has been taken in the national interest of containing the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

“However, we will be closely monitoring the situation and depending on how it unfolds the new date will be announced,” the communication reads.

Corporate communication and media relations (CCMR) chairperson at IIM-L, Prof Vikas Srivasatva said, “The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of our students and parents which is paramount.”

Nearly 700 students were to get their diplomas at the upcoming convocation.

Earlier, on March 9, IIM-L had extended invitation to media for coverage of its 34th convocation on March 21.

Janmejaya Sinha, chairman, Boston Consulting group, India was invited to deliver the convocation address.