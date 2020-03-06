e-paper
Coronavirus scare: Visva Bharati postpones Vasanta Utsav introduced by Rabindranath Tagore

Vasanta Utsav was introduced by Rabindranath Tagore himself at Visva Bharati which was also founded by him.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Visva-Bharati University. (HT file)
Visva Bharati authorities at Santiniketan in West Bengal have ‘postponed’ the Vasanta Utsav celebrations scheduled on Holi day on March 9 to avoid large public gathering of people in the wake of coronavirus scare.

The decision to cancel the festival was taken in the university’s executive council meeting on Friday a day after the University Grants Commission advised all universities and colleges across the country to avoid large gatherings as a precautionary measure against the disease.

“We received a UGC advisory on Thursday in which universities and colleges were advised not to allow any large gatherings. The executive council members today held a meeting which last for more than four hours. A decision has been taken to postpone of the Vasanta Utsav to prevent any kind of outbreak of the disease,” said Anirban Sircar, the university’s public relations officer.

While more than two lakh people gathered at the Santiniketan in 2019, authorities were expecting around four lakh people this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced that he will not participate in any holi milan events in the wake of coronavirus scare. He cited experts’ advice against mass gatherings to contain the spread of disease.

