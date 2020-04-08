e-paper
Coronavirus: Students of Classes 1-9, 11 to be promoted in Himachal

After a detailed discussion with Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and officials of the Education Department, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur approved the proposal to promote the students without declaring their exam results.

education Updated: Apr 08, 2020 08:53 IST
Asian News International
Shimla
(HT File)
         

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered the state’s Education Department to promote the students of Classes 1-9 and Class 11 without declaring the exam results.

After a detailed discussion with Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and officials of the Education Department, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur approved the proposal to promote the students without declaring their exam results.

Till now, 4,789 people have been found coronavirus positive and 124 people have died in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

