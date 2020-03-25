e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus: Telangana govt employees, teachers donate one day’s basic salary to CM Welfare Fund

Coronavirus: Telangana govt employees, teachers donate one day’s basic salary to CM Welfare Fund

Earlier in the day, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s wife Anupama Venugopal Nadella donated Rs 2 crore to the state government to help the poor with the supply of essential commodities during the lockdown.

education Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:08 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (AP file)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (AP file)
         

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday said the government employees and teachers have donated a day’s basic salary amounting to Rs 48 crore to the Chief Minister’s Welfare Fund (CMWF) to fight the menace of coronavirus.

Actor Nithiin has also donated Rs 10 lakh to the fund.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s wife Anupama Venugopal Nadella donated Rs 2 crore to the state government to help the poor with the supply of essential commodities during the lockdown.

Her father KR Venugopal handed over the cheque to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

top news
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
Suicide bombers attack Sikh place of worship in Kabul
Suicide bombers attack Sikh place of worship in Kabul
Covid-19 kills nearly 200 in New York; US visitors told to self-quarantine
Covid-19 kills nearly 200 in New York; US visitors told to self-quarantine
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
Xiaomi’s Redmi SmartTV Max is a 98-inch monster
Xiaomi’s Redmi SmartTV Max is a 98-inch monster
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Topper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News