Coursera to partner with Mindtree

Coursera, an online higher education platform, recently announced a partnership with Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company. Mindtree will leverage Coursera’s enterprise platform, Coursera for Business, to upskill its workforce in relevant and high-end technology skills like machine learning, Python and data science. This is a continuation of a partnership which started as a pilot programme earlier this year and has grown under Mindtree, garnering 2,000 enrollments so far.

This partnership will enable all Mindtree Minds working in the technology domain to stay on the cutting-edge of proficiency in digital technologies – including machine learning, agile, DevOps, design thinking, mobile and cloud - through its cloud-based, online learning platform, Yorbit.

They will also gain access to Coursera’s high-quality content in related domains like data analysis, big data, R Programming and Python.

This joint endeavor is aimed at building new capabilities and equipping the talent pool with the requisite technical skills needed to meet emerging challenges.

Mindtree employees from across the globe will have on-demand access to these programs and upon completion, will receive course certificates.

“We want Mindtree Minds to have access to the most in-demand skills, so we have prioritized reskilling and upskilling through platforms like Yorbit to ensure our employees are well equipped with the skills needed to help solve our customers’ problems,” said Ramesh Gopalakrishnan, Executive Vice President and Head of Delivery and Operations, Mindtree. “Coursera is a great platform and will help strengthen our efforts through high-quality, industry-relevant courses, which were developed by leading universities and experts, and now available to our Mindtree Minds.”

“Today’s evolving ecosystem and disruptive business landscape demands quick adaptation to changes,” said Raghav Gupta, Director, APAC and India, Coursera. “For industry leaders like Mindtree, it is imperative to invest in their workforce and define the upskilling and reskilling roadmap for every role. We are happy to work with Mindtree and aid them in their digital transformation journey. Our in-house subject matter experts will curate specific courses aligned to Mindtree’s business priorities. Coursera has always remained at the forefront of not only addressing the need for skills to stay up-to-date but also providing world class learning to help enterprises and employees grow.

Coursera for Business is a natural extension of Coursera’s mission to provide a platform that helps companies address rapidly evolving training and development needs. It builds on Coursera’s unmatched technology platform and content foundation to deliver an enterprise learning solution that helps companies meet modern business challenges.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 11:31 IST