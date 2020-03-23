Covid-19: CBSE announces new helpline numbers for students

education

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:09 IST

CBSE on Monday launched several new helpline numbers for students to spread awareness on the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the board had on Friday launched a toll-free number for the students which will be active from 8 am to 8pm, till March 31.

An official notice issued by CBSE reads,“In view of the safety of all Board’s employees, it has become imperative to encourage safe practices of maintaining social distancing. However, we at the board feel that this initiative, however small, must continue uninterrupted. Therefore, it has been decided to continue this facility from 10 am - 1:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm at the following numbers from tomorrow, 24th March till 31st March until further announcement.”

Here are the new helpline numbers and the timing:

10 am to 1:30 pm

1. 9899991274

2. 8826635511

3. 9717675196

4. 9999814589

2.00 pm - 5.00 pm

1. 9811892424

2. 9899032914

3. 9599678947

4. 7678455217

5. 7210526621

The helpline is meant primarily for students to make them aware on how to protect themselves from the coronavirus and also on how to get on with studies at home while the schools and exams are suspended.

Moreover, CBSE Psychological helpline that was launched on March 19 will also continue to provide assistance throughout via IVRS at the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 till 31st March 2020.