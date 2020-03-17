e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / COVID-19: Delhi Kendriya Vidyalayas to send results through WhatsApp, email

COVID-19: Delhi Kendriya Vidyalayas to send results through WhatsApp, email

A senior education officer said that Kendriya Vidyalayas elsewhere too were mulling whether to follow their Delhi counterparts.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi will send the exam results of their students through WhatsApp and email.
Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi will send the exam results of their students through WhatsApp and email. (Shutterstock)
         

As a coronavirus crisis stares India in the face, Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi will send the exam results of their students through WhatsApp and email instead of handing these over physically.

Official concerned told IANS on Tuesday that the step was necessary to minimise physical contact with students.

A senior education officer said that Kendriya Vidyalayas elsewhere too were mulling whether to follow their Delhi counterparts.

But what if parents dispute the marks scored by their respective wards? School authorities will be available to address any such concerns through telephonic conversations, the officials added.

All schools in Delhi were ordered to remain shut till March 31. On Monday, the Centre also advised for the same throughout India.

India has so far reported 137 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with three casualties.

tags
top news
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News