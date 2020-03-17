COVID-19: Delhi Kendriya Vidyalayas to send results through WhatsApp, email

education

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:29 IST

As a coronavirus crisis stares India in the face, Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi will send the exam results of their students through WhatsApp and email instead of handing these over physically.

Official concerned told IANS on Tuesday that the step was necessary to minimise physical contact with students.

A senior education officer said that Kendriya Vidyalayas elsewhere too were mulling whether to follow their Delhi counterparts.

But what if parents dispute the marks scored by their respective wards? School authorities will be available to address any such concerns through telephonic conversations, the officials added.

All schools in Delhi were ordered to remain shut till March 31. On Monday, the Centre also advised for the same throughout India.

India has so far reported 137 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with three casualties.