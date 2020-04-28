e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Covid- 19: Manipur approves promotion of Class 11 students to Class 12

Covid- 19: Manipur approves promotion of Class 11 students to Class 12

The Class 11 examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was cancelled in mid-February after leak of question papers in five subjects.

education Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Imphal
(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Manipur government has approved the promotion of class 11 students of state schools to the next class, a senior Education department official said on Tuesday.

Commissioner Education (School) T Ranjit Singh in a notification on Monday said class 11 examination for the academic year (2019-20) be done away in view of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and students be promoted to class 12 based on term test performance, the official said.

The notification said “action taken report” by the schools should be intimated to the state government.

The Class 11 examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was cancelled in mid-February after leak of question papers in five subjects.

The COHSEM had then announced that the examination in the five subjects would be held on a later date.

top news
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10
4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10
‘Don’t make it communal’: Sena on killing of 2 saints in UP’s Bulandshahr
‘Don’t make it communal’: Sena on killing of 2 saints in UP’s Bulandshahr
Trump knows Kim Jong Un’s condition, not location: South Korean minister
Trump knows Kim Jong Un’s condition, not location: South Korean minister
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
Covid-19 lockdown: UP prepares to bring back over a million migrants
Covid-19 lockdown: UP prepares to bring back over a million migrants
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News