Covid -19: Mumbai University alumni to help former students in need of shelter, essentials

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:36 IST

Amid the shutdown of educational institutes and universities across the world due to the Covid-19 outbreak, University of Mumbai has reached out to their alumni groups to help former students left without accommodation or other essentials.

In an email sent on Monday morning to all varsity alumni, the alumni association said it hopes to help people irrespective of which part of the world they are in.

“Routine services have been disrupted worldwide and there is a pressing need of civil societies to come together to help those in need,” read the email. “This message is intended to help those struggling to find accommodation or require immediate assistance of any kind,” it further stated.

Those in need have been asked to send an email to the alumni association, who in turn will reach out to other alumni members staying near the person in need. “Write to us mentioning your location and a description of the issue, and we shall connect you with other alumni close to you who may be willing to help at this time,” added the email.

Last week, the management of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) reached out to their alumni residing in the US to see if they could accommodate some of their recently graduated students pursuing higher education in the country.

“A large number of US universities have closed down due to spread of Covid-19 and asked all students to vacate university dorms. I understand that many of these students are struggling to find alternate accommodation...Please note that since we will be depending on the benevolence of our alumni in the USA, send your request only when you really need it,” read a post shared by IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri on Facebook last week.