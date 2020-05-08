e-paper
Home / Education / Covid- 19: Panjab University announces one month summer break from May 15

Covid- 19: Panjab University announces one month summer break from May 15

education Updated: May 08, 2020 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(HT File)
         

Panjab University on Friday declared summer vacations from May 15 to June 15, 2020.

The decision comes a day after Punjab state government declared one month summer break in colleges and Universities of the state from May 15.

“In view if the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that Panjab University including regional centres, constituent colleges, affiliated colleges shall have summer vacations from May 15 to June 15, 2020,” reads the office order of the University.

Panjab University registrar, Professor Karamjeet Singh said, “We have taken the step after internal deliberations to declare summer vacations from May 15 for month.”

Panjab University has over 190 affiliated colleges and over 160 of them are in Punjab state. “One of the factor of taking this step may be because most of the affiliated colleges are in Punjab and the state government has already announced summer vacations from May 15,” said a University official.

