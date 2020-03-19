Covid-19: Rajasthan university postpones exam till March 31

education

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:06 IST

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Rajasthan University on Thursday postponed all the exams until March 31, 2020. The decision is taken in the larger interest of student’s health and well being.

An official notification issued by the varsity, said that all the exams scheduled between March 19 to 31, 2020, are being postponed. The fresh dates of the examination will be announced shortly on the official website of the Rajasthan university.

As a measure to contain the coronavirus spread, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued a press statement asking all universities to reschedule their examination after March 31, 2020.