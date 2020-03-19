e-paper
Covid-19: Rajasthan university postpones exam till March 31

An official notification issued by the varsity, said that all the exams scheduled between March 19 to 31, 2020, are being postponed. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:06 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fresh dates of the examination will be announced shortly on the official website of the Rajasthan university.(HT file )
         

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Rajasthan University on Thursday postponed all the exams until March 31, 2020. The decision is taken in the larger interest of student’s health and well being.

An official notification issued by the varsity, said that all the exams scheduled between March 19 to 31, 2020, are being postponed. The fresh dates of the examination will be announced shortly on the official website of the Rajasthan university.

As a measure to contain the coronavirus spread, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued a press statement asking all universities to reschedule their examination after March 31, 2020.

