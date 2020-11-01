e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Various platforms help teachers in giving online lessons, interacting with students 

Various platforms help teachers in giving online lessons, interacting with students 

Vidioh, an Indian video conferencing platform, has announced free usage of its services for teachers for a year.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 18:33 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Considering teachers as COVID-warriors, various online platforms are offering their services to the fraternity for seamless conduct of online classes and interaction with students during the pandemic.

Vidioh, an Indian video conferencing platform, has announced free usage of its services for teachers for a year.

“COVID-19 saw teachers adapting and learning to keep education going. Instead of despair, they embraced new ways and technology to keep on teaching. This is our way of saying thank you to these COVID warriors,” said Navneet Zutshii, CEO, Parrot Solutions.

Universities and schools in the country were closed on March 16 to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25 and a majority of educational institutions have been conducting teaching and learning online since then, leading to a major shift in the education system.

Similarly, Classdojo is a free educational app that enables teachers, students and parents to interact online.

“It allows teachers to create a virtual classroom in which they can share videos and pictures. An account on the app can be created only by the teacher. The student can access the virtual classroom with an access code sent by the teacher,” a representative said.

‘EK-step’ is an on-demand platform that allows educators to create, share and distribute free community-sourced educational content for school students. “The app is loaded with several educational videos that students can access any time and learn in a self-paced way,” an official said. The Khan Academy has provided teachers with an app to help track students’ progress in each lesson while letting them learn at their own pace.  LabXchange is a free online platform that brings together top quality content from diverse sources, including videos, assessments and simulations. The platform was built in associations with the Harvard University Faculty of Arts and Science.

tags
top news
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In