DU officials said they have spoken to vendors and obtained quotes.(File photo. Representative image)
Covid-19: Delhi University to set up oxygen plant for its staff

According to the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA), 33 working faculty members have died of Covid-19 since March.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 05:33 AM IST

Following the death of several faculty members, Delhi University is now taking several measures such as setting up oxygen plants, Covid care centres, and procuring oxygen concentrators, in the university.

According to the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA), 33 working faculty members have died of Covid-19 since March.

Noting that intermittent oxygen supply was one of the biggest reasons for the “devastation” under the second wave, the university in a press statement said, “University will set up an oxygen plant that can fill in medical cylinders (about 50-80 cylinders per day) using the PSA technology that will cost less, is safe in a campus setting and needs minimal clearances and approvals from the government.”

DU officials said they have spoken to vendors and obtained quotes. “We will provide these cylinders, when in need, to every DU member and also to those in the neighbourhood. This will help support other universities in Delhi as well,” they said. htc

delhi university coronavirus
