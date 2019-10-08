e-paper
Create more posts for physical education teachers in HP, demands association

Talking to media here Monday, newly-elected president of the association, Mohan Nagta, said only 1,530 posts of teacher were sanctioned against over 1,750 senior secondary schools in the state.

education Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shimla
Around 125 posts of physical education teachers were lying vacant. (Representational image)
Around 125 posts of physical education teachers were lying vacant. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The Himachal Pradesh DP Association has demanded the creation of more posts of physical education teachers in the state.

Talking to media here Monday, newly-elected president of the association, Mohan Nagta, said only 1,530 posts of teacher were sanctioned against over 1,750 senior secondary schools in the state.

Moreover, around 125 posts of the total sanctioned number were lying vacant, he added.

Nagta, accompanied by former presidents of the association Daljit Chohan and Dinesh Jagta, demanded that the posts of physical education teacher be created in each senior secondary school.

They said the posts should be created at newly upgraded senior secondary schools in a phased manner.

The association president further demanded that a promotion policy for DP teachers should also be made as none of them was promoted since the creation of the post in senior secondary schools in 1986.

Further, the “same post, same scale” policy for DP teachers should be adopted as two different scales of PGTs and TGTs were currently being provided to them, Nagta added. PTI DJI RDK RDK

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 10:28 IST

