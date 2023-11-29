close_game
close_game
News / Education / CRPF admit card 2022 released for ASI, HCM skill test, here's direct link

CRPF admit card 2022 released for ASI, HCM skill test, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 29, 2023 04:37 PM IST

CRPF releases admit cards for skill test for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the skill test for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF admit card 2022 released for ASI, HCM skill test
CRPF admit card 2022 released for ASI, HCM skill test

The computer-based test was conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023, across the country at various exam centres. The results were announced on November 15.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A total of 17,420 candidates were shortlisted for the shorthand test for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Ministerial). A total of 65,819 candidates have been shortlisted for the typing test for the post of Head Constable (Ministrial).

Direct link to download admit card

CRPF ASI, HCM admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the skill test

Key in your login details

Your ASI, HCM skill test admit card link will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out