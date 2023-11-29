CRPF admit card 2022 released for ASI, HCM skill test, here's direct link

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the skill test for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. CRPF admit card 2022 released for ASI, HCM skill test

The computer-based test was conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023, across the country at various exam centres. The results were announced on November 15.

A total of 17,420 candidates were shortlisted for the shorthand test for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Ministerial). A total of 65,819 candidates have been shortlisted for the typing test for the post of Head Constable (Ministrial).

CRPF ASI, HCM admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the skill test

Key in your login details

Your ASI, HCM skill test admit card link will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.