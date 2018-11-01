CSBC admit card for Bihar Police constable and fireman exam 2018 released at csbc.bih.nic.in

The admit card for the written examination to recruit constables in Bihar Police and Fireman in Bihar Fire Services has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar. The examination will be held on November 25 and December 2.

CSBC admit card for Bihar Police constable and fireman exam 2018 : Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of CSBC

2) Click on the link for downloading hall ticket for the examination: http://18.188.165.81/csbc/

3) Enter the required details (registration number and date of birth) on the login page and submit after choosing a server and clicking on it http://13.59.207.110/csbc/s3.php

4) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

8) Download the admit card on your computer and take a printout of the same

The admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post. The admit card will contain the details of the examination centre. Candidates must reach the examination centre on time (one hour before the exam starts) along with their admit card and photo identity proof like Aadhar, Voter Id or driving licence etc.

Candidates whose photographs are not clearly visible or absent from the admit card must bring an application regarding the same with two photographs (similar to one given for the admit card) along with a valid Photo Id.

Candidates who fail to download their admit card online, can get the same from central selection board office, the details about which are provide on the notification dated October 23 about the release of admit card.

Candidates should Keep their admit card safely even after the written examination.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 17:58 IST