e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CSBC Bihar Constable Driver revised exam date released, check here

CSBC Bihar Constable Driver revised exam date released, check here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the revised date of constable driver recruitment exam. Check new date here.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:02 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar Constable Driver revised exam date
CSBC Bihar Constable Driver revised exam date
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the revised date of constable driver recruitment exam . According to the official notice, the Bihar Constable Driver recruitment exam (written) will be held on January 3, 2021.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on October 14 which had to be postponed due to some unforeseen circumstances.

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive under advertisement number 05/2019 to fill 1722 vacancies of constable driver. The admit card for this recruitment exam will be released one week before the commencement of exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website at csbc.nic.in.

Check official notice here

top news
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In