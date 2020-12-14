CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 8415 vacancies ends today, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:04 IST

CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar will close the online registration process for the recruitment of constable on Monday, December 14, 2020, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in. The online application process for CSBC Bihar constable recruitment began on November 13, 2020.

According to the schedule, the CSBC Bihar will conduct the constable recruitment exam on March 14 and 21, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8415 vacancies, out of which, 3489 vacancies are for general category, 1470 for EBC, 1307 for SC, 980 for OBC, 842 for EWS, 245 for BC (Female), and 82 for ST category.

Age Limit:

18-25 years for unreserved category candidates.

The upper age limit for OBC and EBC male is 27 years and for female candidates under these categories, the limit is 28 years.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved, OBC, EBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450, while the SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 120 as registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.