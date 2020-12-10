e-paper
CSBC Driver Constable exam admit card released, here’s direct link to download

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the e-admit card for driver constable recruitment exam on December 10. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:37 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Thursday released the e-admit card for driver constable recruitment exam on December 10. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. The roll number-wise exam centre list will also be uploaded on the website on December 11.

The exam was scheduled for October 14 which had to be postponed. According to the revised schedule, the CSBC Driver Constable exam will be conducted on January 3, 2021. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. Reporting time is 9 am.

Direct link to download CSBC Admit Card

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1722 vacancies of driver constable under advt. no. 05/2019. The exam will be held amid strict protocols in order to protect the candidates from getting infected. Candidates are advised not to bring anyone with them at the exam centre and follow social distancing. They must bring their mask, hand sanitizer, water bottle etc to the exam centre.

Check official notice here

CSBC has also uploaded a copy of OMR sheet so that candidates can practise filling the OMR sheet and not make mistakes at the time of exam, which will result in rejection of the answer book.

