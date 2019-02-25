CSIR-UGC NET 2019: Application process begins, registration closes on March 18

The online registration process for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET examinations June 2019 began on Monday, February 25. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 16.

Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of CSIR at csirhrdg.res.in. Click on the link for applying online to proceed. The link for registration is not opening at the moment. Candidates may have to wait and try after some time.

Candidates must carefully read the detailed instructions contained in the information bulletin before applying for the examination.

A candidate can apply either for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) OR Lectureship (LS). He/she may indicate his/her preference while applying. If a candidate applies for JRF and fulfils the eligibility criteria for lectureship too, he will be considered for both JRF and lectureship. If a candidate is found to be over-aged for JRF, he/she will be automatically considered for lectureship only.

A candidate should submit only one application. If he submits more than one, the application sent last will be considered. In order to avoid last minutes rush apply as early as possible. The last date to apply for CSIR-UGC NET for JRF/LS June 2019 examination in March 18.

The examination is held to determine the eligibility candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer in chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences. The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates depends on their finding admission/placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research.

Note: Go through the information bulletin and notification for CSIR-UGC NET for JRF/LS June 2019 examination to know details about eligibility conditions, exam centres, how to apply and much more.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 18:33 IST