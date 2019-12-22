e-paper
Home / Education / CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam to be held on December 27, check details here

CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam to be held on December 27, check details here

In Assam, the exam will be conducted in the cities of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Silchar, and Tezpur. Whereas in Meghalaya the exam will be held in Shillong.

education Updated: Dec 22, 2019 12:27 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam to be held on December 27. (Screengrab)
CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam to be held on December 27. (Screengrab)
         

In view of the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Testing Agency has released an official notice regarding the postponement of CSIR UGC NET examination for Assam and Meghalaya students on its official website. CSIR UGC NET exam will be held on December 27, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the notice online at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 15, 2019.

In Assam, the exam will be conducted in the cities of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Silchar, and Tezpur. Whereas in Meghalaya the exam will be held in Shillong.

However, it must be noted that a new admit card will be released for such candidates on December 23, 2019. Candidates are also being informed through SMS/Email on their registered Mobile No. and Email ID.

“The candidates who were scheduled to appear at the Examination Centres located in the States of “Assam” (viz. the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar, and Tezpur) and “Meghalaya” (viz. the city of Shillong), are hereby informed that their examination will now be held on 27 December 2019 at the Centres, Shift & timing already indicated in their earlier Admit Cards,” reads the official notice.

