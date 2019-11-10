CSIR UGC NET December 2019 admit card released at csirnet.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 11:48 IST

National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination on Sunday, November 9, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for which the exam is conducted twice a year. The second examination of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 will be conducted on December 15, 2019, for 2,82,116 candidates, covering five subjects in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.