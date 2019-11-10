e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 admit card released at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 admit card is released on November 9, 2019, at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Check updates here.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2019 11:48 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSIR UGC NET December 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
CSIR UGC NET December 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination on Sunday, November 9, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for which the exam is conducted twice a year. The second examination of CSIR UGC NET December 2019 will be conducted on December 15, 2019, for 2,82,116 candidates, covering five subjects in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News