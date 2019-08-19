CTET December 2019 registration begins, here’s how to apply at ctet.nic.in

education

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:38 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the information bulletin for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in December, 2019. The test will be conducted on December 8 in 20 languages in 110 cities across the country.

The application process for CTET Decemeber 2019 exam has begun and candidates can apply for CTET - December, 2019 ‘ON-LINE’ through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in till September 18.

The candidate applying for CTET December 2019 exam should go through the information bulletin carefully before applying and be sure that they meet the eligibility conditions.

CTET December 2019: How to apply online

1) Visit CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in 2) Go to the link that reads “Apply Online” 3) Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No. 4) Upload Scanned Images of your latest Photograph and your Signature 5) Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking 6) Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

How to register for CTET December 2019:

a) In the authentication form, fill details like state, identification type (select any Identity as applicable),

Candidate’s Name, and Date of Birth and Gender.

b) Fill online Application Form and choose password. After submission, a registration number/application number gets generated. Note down the registration no./application no. For subsequent login, system generated registration no. /application no. and chosen password will be used. The Password must be 8 to 13 characters long and must have at least one Upper case, one lower case alphabet and one numeric value and at least one special characters.

Eligibility for appearing in the CTET

Minimum qualifications for becoming teacher for classes I-V

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

Or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

OR

“Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)”

“(a) who has acquired the qualification or Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes I to V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE, within two year of such appointment as primary teacher”.

Minimum qualifications required for becoming teacher for classes VI-VIII

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).

OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year BA/BSc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)*.

OR

Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. Programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET. Moreover, as per the existing TET guidelines circulated vide NCTE letter dated 11-02-2011, a person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010 is also qualified to appear in the TET/CTET.

Candidates should go through the information bulletin to check more details on how to apply, eligibility conditions and much more. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier released the date of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in December.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 12:06 IST