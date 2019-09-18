CTET 2019 registration date extended, apply at ctet.nic.in

education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submitting online application for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019. The last date to apply has been extended to September 25 and the last date to pay the fees has been extended to September 30 till 3.30pm. Earlier the last date to apply was September 18 and fee can could be paid till 3.30pm on September 23.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on December 8, 2019. The test will be conducted in 110 cities across the country.

Candidates applying for the exam must read the information bulletin properly. It containing details about the exam, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates.

Candidates can check the revised schedule for CTET-December 2019 Examination by clicking here. Visit the official CTET website at www.ctet.nic.in to apply online.

The official notification for the CTET December 2019 examination can be checked by clicking on the link in this sentence.

How to submit online application form for CTET December 2019:

Step 1: Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down registration no/application no

Step 4: Upload scanned images of latest photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

Step 6: Print confirmation page for record and future reference

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:44 IST