CTET July 2020 registration process ends today at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:26 IST

The online registration process for the CBSE Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 will be ending today, March 2, 2020. The registration process for CTET 2020 had started on January 24, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CBSE CTET 2020 online at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till March 5, 2020.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the CTET 2020 was extended from February 24 to March 2, 2020.

CBSE will be conducting the CTET on July 5, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the country.

CTET July 2020 Application fee:

Candidates from the general and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for either Paper 1 or 2, and Rs 1200 for both. While for the applicant from the SC/ST/PwD category, the registration fee is Rs 500 for either Paper 1 or 2 and Rs 600 for both.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply for CTET July 2020 examination:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the link “Apply Online” and open

3.Fill in the online application form and note down the registration no/application no

4.Upload the necessary document

5.Pay examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

6.Download and take a print out of confirmation page for future references.