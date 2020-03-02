e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / CTET July 2020 registration process ends today at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

CTET July 2020 registration process ends today at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

CBSE will be conducting the CTET on July 5, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:26 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CTET July 2020. (Screengrab)
CTET July 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The online registration process for the CBSE Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 will be ending today, March 2, 2020. The registration process for CTET 2020 had started on January 24, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CBSE CTET 2020 online at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till March 5, 2020.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the CTET 2020 was extended from February 24 to March 2, 2020.

CBSE will be conducting the CTET on July 5, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the country.

CTET July 2020 Application fee:

Candidates from the general and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for either Paper 1 or 2, and Rs 1200 for both. While for the applicant from the SC/ST/PwD category, the registration fee is Rs 500 for either Paper 1 or 2 and Rs 600 for both.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply for CTET July 2020 examination:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the link “Apply Online” and open

3.Fill in the online application form and note down the registration no/application no

4.Upload the necessary document

5.Pay examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

6.Download and take a print out of confirmation page for future references.

tags
top news
BJP readies for tricky seat-sharing negotiations with JD(U) in Bihar
BJP readies for tricky seat-sharing negotiations with JD(U) in Bihar
Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage for Delhi riot victims
Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage for Delhi riot victims
SC to hear Delhi gangrape convict’s plea day before scheduled execution
SC to hear Delhi gangrape convict’s plea day before scheduled execution
Bodies, charred limbs, gunshot wounds — GTB Hospital saw the worst of Delhi riots
Bodies, charred limbs, gunshot wounds — GTB Hospital saw the worst of Delhi riots
SC to decide today whether to refer Article 370 issue to larger bench
SC to decide today whether to refer Article 370 issue to larger bench
British PM Boris Johnson backs ‘fantastic’ Priti Patel amid bullying row
British PM Boris Johnson backs ‘fantastic’ Priti Patel amid bullying row
Tesla begins shipping Model Y SUV with seating for seven
Tesla begins shipping Model Y SUV with seating for seven
‘Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers’: Virat Kohli after series loss
‘Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers’: Virat Kohli after series loss
trending topics
Delhi Shiv Vihar ViolenceDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAABIS Recruitment 2020Shah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News