CUCET 2020 revised exam schedule released at cucetexam.in, check fresh dates here

education

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:08 IST

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has released a notification announcing fresh dates for the CUCET 2020 exam on its official website. As per the schedule, the CUCET 2020 will be conducted from September 18 to 20, 2020. The entrance examination is held for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes to central universities across India.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to take place in May but were later deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The students who will clear the entrance examination will be eligible to apply for admission at 14 central universities and four state universities.

The online registration process for CUCET 2020 began on March 16 and concluded on June 6, 2020.

The date of releasing the admit card for the entrance examination will be notified later on the CUCET’s official website. Candidates are advised to keep a tab of the official website for more updates.

The entrance examination will carry 100 questions. For UG/PG entrance exam, 25 questions will be from part A consisting of language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, and analytical skills while 75 questions from part B will be asked from the domain-specific subjects. For research programmes, both A and B sections will carry 50 questions each. Each correct answer will carry one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks would be deducted.