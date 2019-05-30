Day after STF raids on its headquarters, UPPSC postpones PCS (Mains) 2018 exam

Uttar Pradesh Public service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed PCS (Mains) Examination 2018, formally known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Exam 2018, that was scheduled to start from June 17. The commission issued a notification in this regard on its official website on Thursday, a day after the raid at UPPSC headquarters by a team of UP STF in connection with the leaking of the question papers of LT Grade Teachers Examination in 2018.

UPPSC secretary, Jagdish confirmed the development and said that the commission was forced to postpone the PCS (Mains)-2018 due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’ and that the commission would issue fresh dates for the exam as and when they are decided.

The move follows arrest by the STF of owner of a Kolkata-based printing press in Varanasi Kaushik Kumar Kar and his alleged confession regarding involvement of senior UPPSC officials in trying to orchestrate this leak. An FIR in connection with the case has been registered against nine persons including the UPPSC Examination Controller Anju Kaiyar and Kaushik at Cholapur police station of Varanasi. Charges in the FIR include embezzlement, fraud and sections of anti corruption act.

The STF claims to have recovered 53 seats of different question papers of various subjects of PCS (Mains)-2018 also and it is widely believed that this has prompted the postponement of the exams by the commission.

Around 19,098 candidates had successfully qualified the PCS (Preliminary)-2018 exams gaining eligibility to go to the next phase of the examinations—PCS (Mains)-2018. The results were declared on March 30.

The PCS (Mains) 2018 was to commence on June 17, 2019 and continue till June 21, 2019. The exams were to be conducted at the Prayagraj and Lucknow centres. The first session of the examination was to be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm, while the second session was to be held from 2pm to 5pm.

