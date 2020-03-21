e-paper
Home / Education / DDA Recruitment 2020: 629 vacancies for 10th pass to graduates, details here

DDA Recruitment 2020: 629 vacancies for 10th pass to graduates, details here

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited online application against recruitment of 629 vacancies for a number of posts including assistant accounts officer, assistant director, planning assistant, surveyor, stenographer, mali, patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant and other posts.

education Updated: Mar 21, 2020 12:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DDA Recruitment 2020
DDA Recruitment 2020(File)
         

The online application process begins from March 23 and ends on April 22.Candidates will be able to apply online at dda.org.in.

The minimum educational qualification varies from 10th pass to bachelor’s degree for different posts.

Details of Vacancies and educational qualification:

Junior Secretariat Assistant – 292 Posts --- 12th passed from a recognized Board and having typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer.

Stenographer Gr.- D – 100 Posts -- Senior Secondary Certificate (12th Class pass) or equivalent qualification

Patwari – 44 Posts -- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

Mali – 100 Posts - Should have passed matriculation

Deputy Director (System) – 2 Posts ----- PhD Degree in Computer Science &IT OR M.E/M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT and with 3 years relevant experience or B.E./ B.Tech./ M.Sc. Degree in Computer Science/ IT/ MCA

Deputy Director (Planning) – 5 Posts ------------ Ph.D Degree in Computer Science &IT OR M.E/M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT

Assistant Director (System) – 2 Posts --- - Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University; Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the fields of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning

Assistant Director (Planning) – 5 Posts ----- Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture/ Civil/ Municipal Engineering or Master Degree in Geography/ Sociology/ Economics from a recognized University; Postgraduation in Planning with specialization in any of the field of Town/ City/ Urban/ Housing/ Transport/ Environmental Planning

Assistant Accountants Officer – 11 Posts --- M. E/ M.Tech. in Computer Science/ IT or B.E./ B. Tech./ M.Sc. in Computer Science/ IT/ MCA

Architectural Officer – 8 Posts ----- Chartered Accountant (CA/ Company Secretary (CS)/ ICWA/Master in Financial Control/ MBA (Finance)

Planning Assistant – 1 Post ------ – Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/ Architecture

Section Officer (Horticulture) – 48 Posts -- Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or Forestry

Surveyor – 11 Posts ------- Diploma or 2 years’ National Trade Certificate in Surveying

