DDU Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies for senior residents on offer

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:59 IST

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital on Monday invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident in various departments on its official website.

The hospital will conduct a walk-in-interview for the recruitment of Senior Resident on May 26 and 27, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm, in Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies of Senior Residents in various departments. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for General Surgery, 9 each for Anaesthesia, Obs and Gynae, 8 each for Pediatrics, and Radiology, 5 for Medicine, and 1 each for Psychiatry, and Forensic Science departments.

A candidate should not exceed the age limit of 37 years as on the date of interview. The age limit is relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST candidates.

“Candidate must have valid DMC Registration with PG degree/Diploma or applied for on the date of Interview, joining after interview is subject to valid DMC Registration Certificate. Candidate has to produce his/her DMC Registration Certificate for joining,” reads the recruitment notice.

The candidates should bring their application, 02 passport size photos, Matriculation and Sr. Secondary Certificate, MBBS degree and Mark sheets, MD/DNB/Diploma, Mark sheets and Certificate, Residence Proof & DMC Certificate, Experience (if any), on the date of the walk-in-interview.

For more information, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.