e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DDU Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies for senior residents on offer

DDU Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies for senior residents on offer

The hospital will conduct a walk-in-interview for the recruitment of Senior Resident on May 26 and 27, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm, in Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

education Updated: May 19, 2020 12:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DDU Recruitment 2020. (Shutterstock)
DDU Recruitment 2020. (Shutterstock)
         

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital on Monday invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident in various departments on its official website.

The hospital will conduct a walk-in-interview for the recruitment of Senior Resident on May 26 and 27, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm, in Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies of Senior Residents in various departments. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for General Surgery, 9 each for Anaesthesia, Obs and Gynae, 8 each for Pediatrics, and Radiology, 5 for Medicine, and 1 each for Psychiatry, and Forensic Science departments.

A candidate should not exceed the age limit of 37 years as on the date of interview. The age limit is relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST candidates.

“Candidate must have valid DMC Registration with PG degree/Diploma or applied for on the date of Interview, joining after interview is subject to valid DMC Registration Certificate. Candidate has to produce his/her DMC Registration Certificate for joining,” reads the recruitment notice.

The candidates should bring their application, 02 passport size photos, Matriculation and Sr. Secondary Certificate, MBBS degree and Mark sheets, MD/DNB/Diploma, Mark sheets and Certificate, Residence Proof & DMC Certificate, Experience (if any), on the date of the walk-in-interview.

For more information, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In