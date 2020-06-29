e-paper
Decision to reopen schools in Karnataka next week: State education minister

Karnataka's education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Monday the decision to reopen schools, shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the state will be taken after July 5.

education Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Karnataka’s education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Monday the decision to reopen schools, shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the state will be taken after July 5, news agency ANI reported.

Suresh Kumar said that parents have, however, asked the government to re-open schools after August or September.

“No online classes will be conducted for LKG and UKG students. Schools should interact with students on phone twice a week,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The minister said the Karnataka has formed an expert committee based on the guidelines laid down by the Centre for Class 1 to Class 10.

“Once the committee submits its recommendations, we will decide the next course of action,” he said.

Suresh Kumar had said earlier in the month that if school are reopened, it would be done in a phased manner—high school first, then the middle schools or higher primary schools.

The state government is holding the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or board examination for Class 10 from June 25.

The SSLC exam was supposed to take place on March 27 and was put on hold due to coronavirus lockdown, and it was decided it would be conducted on June 25.

