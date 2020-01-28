DEE Assam Recruitment 2020: 9653 vacancies of teachers on offer at dee.assam.gov.in

education

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:17 IST

The directorate of elementary education, Assam has invited online applications for the recruitment of teachers in Lower Primary schools (LP) and Upper primary schools (UP) on its official website. The online registration began on January 27, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at dee.assam.gov.in on or before February 11, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9653 vacancies of regular teachers in LP and UP Schools. Out of which, 5515 vacancies for teachers in LP schools, and 4120 for teachers in UP schools.

Age limit:

Candidate applying for the position should be between 18 to 38 years old for the general category, 18 to 41 years old for the OBC/MOBC category, and 18 to 43 years old for the reserved category as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and have all other requisite qualifications as per the DEE in its notification are eligible to apply for the recruitment process.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.