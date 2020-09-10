Delay in FYJC admissions, worries Maharashtra colleges over completion of syllabus, holding exams

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 19:48 IST

With the state government’s decision to stay admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) in line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the Maratha reservation in jobs and education, colleges said they are worried about the academic year of these students.

The general admission rounds to FYJC usually conclude by August every year after which colleges begin. This year, however, due to the late declaration of the Class 10 results with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the process began in August and only one admission round has concluded so far. With the stay on the admission process until further orders, colleges are now worried about completing the syllabus and conducting exams for Class 11.

Usually, colleges begin by August and we conduct the first unit test by September. Then the first terminal exam is usually conducted before the Diwali break.

“This year, however, the entire schedule has gone haywire and we don’t know if there will be enough time to teach even with the reduced syllabus,” said Satram Verhani, vice-principal, CHM college, Ulhasnagar. Verhani said that the education department can consider pushing the academic year for these students up to June instead of April.

Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal at VG Vaze college,Mulund said that since Class 11 students are not known to the teachers, it might be a challenge to understand their learning needs in an online only mode.

“Getting used to the students is difficult because teachers have not seen students in the past. This is going to be a challenge for both the teachers and students,” he added.

On Tuesday, the department released an official statement announcing a postponement of the Second Merit List which was supposed to be declared that day after the supreme court stayed the Maratha quota in jobs and education. ‘The list is postponed and the admissions are stayed until further notice. Revised timetable for FYJC admissions would be released later after getting instructions from the state government,’ stated the official statement released by the department.