Delhi District Court admit card for Senior personal assistant and junior judicial assistant 2019 released at delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

The computer-based examination for the post of Senior Personal Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on November 27, and November 29, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:13 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi District court admit card for Senior personal assistant and junior judicial assistant 2019 released. (Screengrab)
Delhi District Court has released the admit card for the recruitment examination for the post of Senior Personal Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

Earlier, Delhi District Court had released an official notice regarding the examination schedule for the posts of a senior personal assistant, personal assistant, Junior Judicial Assistant and Data entry operator on its official website. According to the notification, the computer-based examination for the post of Senior Personal Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on November 27, and November 29, 2019. On November 19, 2019, Delhi District court had also released the admit card for Personal Assistant.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment Notice - Admit Card for the Post of Sr. P.A./P.A./J.J.A.’

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

