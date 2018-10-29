Delhi government jobs for sportspersons who excel

The Delhi cabinet on Monday approved government jobs for those sportspersons from the city who excel in their field.

“Cabinet approves jobs in Delhi government for those sportspersons who excel in their sports. Rules to be notified within one month,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The step was taken to encourage and support city-based sportspeople.

In August, the cabinet had increased the cash incentive for sportspersons from the national capital for their achievements in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games including Para Games.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 14:14 IST