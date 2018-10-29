Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 29, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi government jobs for sportspersons who excel

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Cabinet approves jobs in Delhi government for those sportspersons who excel in their sports. Rules to be notified within one month.”

education Updated: Oct 29, 2018 14:14 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sportsperson,government jobs for sportsperson,Delhi government
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday gave a nod to provide government jobs to those who excel in sports(HT PHOTO)

The Delhi cabinet on Monday approved government jobs for those sportspersons from the city who excel in their field.

“Cabinet approves jobs in Delhi government for those sportspersons who excel in their sports. Rules to be notified within one month,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The step was taken to encourage and support city-based sportspeople.

In August, the cabinet had increased the cash incentive for sportspersons from the national capital for their achievements in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games including Para Games.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 14:14 IST

tags

more from education