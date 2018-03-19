Delhi govt launches app to scout singing, dancing talent

To give a platform to aspiring singers and dancers in the city, the Delhi government on Monday launched a mobile application that would allow deserving applicants down to the ward-level to showcase their talent on a big stage.

The ‘Delhi’s Date with Democracy’ app is an initiative of the government’s department of art, culture and languages.

“There is so much talent in Delhi, but not all get the opportunity to make it to TV shows or films. We want to lend a platform for such aspiring singers and dancers, especially the youth, who dream big but do not have the route to reach there,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters after launching the app at the Delhi Secretariat here.

He said the app would be used to help select candidates online first and then competitions would be held at various venues, from ward-level to the grand finale at the city level.

“There is no age limit and interested candidates can start sending their entries in both categories -- singing and dancing, from tomorrow onwards. The whole process would take about one month or so,” he said.

Sahitya Kala Parishad and Delhi Kalyan Samiti have collaborated with the government for this initiative which, Sisodia said, “the government hopes to continue on an annual basis”.

A senior official of Sahitya Kala Parishad, on the sidelines of the launch, said there are two broad categories -- singing (solo) and dancing (solo or group).

The last date for sending entry online is March 29. The duration of an entry should not be more than five minutes.

“The event is open only to Delhi residents and while submitting the entry, an applicant has to mention details about his and her ward. Also, multiple entries by same person from different wards would attract disqualification,” she said.

The app has the deputy chief minister’s message in both audio and video on the idea of democracy, quotes on democracy by eminent figures, the event schedule and an alert button, among its features.

“Any potential applicant for singing section can choose from a package of 30 pre-loaded songs in karaoke format. The applicant then would have to sing and on the basis of that he or she would be judged.

“We want to give even judging criteria, so karaoke format has been used at online level,” the senior official said, adding selected candidates would get an alert on the app.

After the online screening is over, selections would be done at venues across the 272 wards in Delhi to take the applicants to the best stage, she said.

“From wards, we will move to Vidhan Sabha level and then to cluster district level and eventually to Delhi level,” Sisodia said.

The grand finale would be held at the Central Park in Connaught Place where the winning candidates would get a chance to sing and dance with famous singers and dancers, officials said.

“A number of noted personalities from art and culture field will be among judges,” the deputy chief minister said.

“We talk of happiness through education. But, happiness can also be spread through art and culture. And, we want all Delhiites to sing and dance together, cutting across the barriers of caste and religion and spread harmony and happiness. That is our larger purpose,” Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.