Delhi HC asks DU to prepare protocols for issuing online degree certificates, marksheets

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 08:55 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi University (DU) to take immediate steps to prepare the protocol related to issuing online degree certificates, marksheets, transcripts, and other documents with digital signatures and security features.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh also issued notice to National Academic Depository (NAD) and asked for a senior official to join the proceedings on August 4, the next date fixed for hearing.

The court has asked the National Academic Depository, a digital database of academic awards provided by the Government of India, to inform the bench about the status of the NAD-DU agreement and the data to be received by the varsity.

Meanwhile, DU Dean (Examination) Vinay Gupta and DU Computer Centre Joint Director Sanjeev Singh were present during the hearing and apprised the court that the university has issued a short tender for printing the degree certificates and it has expedited steps.

The court was hearing a petition filed by five doctors who graduated their MBBS course from Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi in 2018 but have not received their degree-certificate to date.

In the plea filed through advocate Sarthak Maggon, the doctors submitted that they wish to apply for their residency programmes in the United States and to sit in the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) examination.