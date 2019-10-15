e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Delhi HC directs AAP government to ensure fire safety in schools

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the Education Department of the Delhi government to take requisite action against the schools which were not adhering to its circular of March 2011 after giving them a proper hearing.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi High Court.
Delhi High Court.(HT)
         

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the AAP government to ensure implementation of the Education Department’s circular regarding installation of fire safety systems in all schools in the national capital and to take action against violators.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the Education Department of the Delhi government to take requisite action against the schools which were not adhering to its circular of March 2011 after giving them a proper hearing.

With the direction the court disposed of two PILs moved by Delhi resident Parminder Singh who had claimed that according to information received under RTI, some private schools of the city lacked fire safety systems and clearances.

The bench also disposed of another plea moved by him that claimed some banquet halls in the city were not adhering to the Delhi Fire Service Act and rules. It directed the city government to take action against all such establishments which were not adhering to the law.

The court made it clear that before taking any action against the halls, a proper hearing has to be given the owners.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:28 IST

tags
top news
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
IMF slashes India’s growth forecast to 6.1 per cent in 2019
IMF slashes India’s growth forecast to 6.1 per cent in 2019
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Karti takes aim at new BCCI appointments, Twitter serves him reminder
Karti takes aim at new BCCI appointments, Twitter serves him reminder
Chilling moment leopard enters Nashik home, attacks sleeping dog. Watch
Chilling moment leopard enters Nashik home, attacks sleeping dog. Watch
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News