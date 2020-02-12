Delhi nursery admissions 2020: Second merit list expected today, know rules and documents needed

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:49 IST

The second merit list for nursery admissions in Delhi is scheduled to be released on February 12. While parents can check the name of their ward at the respective schools, they will also receive a text confirming admission on the registered mobile number.

The admissions are held for the entry-level classes - nursery, kindergarten (KG) and 1st. The Delhi government’s directorate of education carries out the admission process.

What the rules say

Once the kids are shortlisted, parents will have to submit fees and furnish required documents. If a candidate fails to do so, the seat will be given to the next candidate on the merit list.

Names of students in the reserved category are shortlisted on the basis of a centralised draw system. The first computerised draw will be carried out on February 29.

Seats which are left after being allocated to unreserved and reserved candidates are distributed on the basis of neighbourhood criteria as per the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Under this criterion, students who live nearby to the school are given priority.

According to the rule, preference is given to those who live in less than one kilometer of the institution. Priority decreases with increasing distance from the school.

For getting admission to nursery class, a candidate should be less than four years of age, while one should be less than five years for kindergarten. Those who are applying for 1st standard should be less than six years of age.

Documents needed

1. Residence proof

2. Income certificate

3. Caste certificate

4. Birth certificate of the child

5. Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate

6. Special needs certificate of child

7. Orphan certificate and guardian certificate, where applicable

8. Photograph of child

9. SMS or email for confirmation of email

10. Application form