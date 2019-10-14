Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: Application process to fill 554 vacancies begins, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:52 IST

Delhi Police has invited online applications for the recruitment of Head constable on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at delhipolice.nic.in on or before November 13, 2019, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 554 vacancies of head constable in Delhi Police. There are a total of 372 vacancies for male and 182 vacancies for female. Under level 4 pay matrix, aspirants from both the genders can apply for the group C posts of head constable.

Age limit:

Aspirants from general category should be between 18 to 25 years old. The aspirants belonging to OBC category shouldn’t be more than 28 years old, whereas candidates under SC/ST category should not be more than 30 years old.

Candidates from the general/EWS category with the benchmark disability shouldn’t be more than 35 years old. For the applicants from OBC category (with the benchmark disability) the maximum age limit is 38 years, and for SC/ST category candidates, the maximum age should not be more than 40 years.

Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed class 12th from a recognized board.

Application Fee:

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Those belonging to reserved category along with female candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Here’s the link to apply for Delhi Police recruitment of head constable.

How to Apply

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the Recruitment tab, appearing on the homepage

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply online for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam., 2019,’ appearing on the webpage

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.If you are a new user, click on ‘Register-New User,’ and provide all the requisite information

6.Once your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials to log in

7.Once you log in to the system, application form will appear on the display screen

8.Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents

9.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

