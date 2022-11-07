Delhi Schools Reopening: Govt meeting on resuming primary classes today

The Delhi government is likely to take a decision on Monday regarding resumption of physical classes for primary students.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a key meeting today where, among other things, the issue of reopening primary schools will be taken up.

Several restrictions enforced to curb air pollution in Delhi were lifted on Sunday as the national capital's air quality improved over the weekend.

“Whether schools need to remain shut beyond that will be assessed. A discussion will also be held around whether to continue with 50% work of government employees or not,” a government official said.

Delhi Chief Minister on November 3 announced closure of schools until further notice for primary classes due to rising levels of air pollution. Outdoor activities for all students above Class 5 were also shut down.

Meanwhile, schools in Noida have also shifted to online classes for classes 1-8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until November 8 in the wake of rising air pollution.

(With inputs from HT Correspondents)