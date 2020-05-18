Delhi University announces ‘Research Without Barriers’ initiative under IoE scheme

education

Updated: May 18, 2020 16:41 IST

The Delhi University in a press release issued on Sunday announced a “Research Without Barriers” initiative under the Institution of Eminence scheme .

The university said that the initiative will define new contours of widening the research catchment, change the way research is perceived and carried out, and democratize and expand the research space.

“The “research without barriers” initiative envisages promoting research among the wider community of individuals who can concretize ideas and create excellence through transforming those ideas into actionable solutions and applications in science, technology, sustainability, public health, skill development and enhancement, policy, governance, management, and justice system with reference to India and the globe,” reads the varsity statement.

The initiative expects to forge new alliances and collaborations both nationally as well as internationally.

However, the proposed research will not be confined to the traditional domains of knowledge. The programme is expected to break the disciplinary silos, institutional barriers, and geographic boundaries.

“In an advertisement published on the University’s website, the IoE under this initiative has invited world-wide participation and partnership of academics/researchers/practitioners and others from any sphere of knowledge,” reads the statement.

The research proposal has to be submitted online using the appropriate links provided on the IoE website: http://ioe.du.ac.in/.