e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi University conducts webinar on Covid-19 for visually impaired students

Delhi University conducts webinar on Covid-19 for visually impaired students

Based on the webinar, titled ‘COVID-19 and the Challenges of the Visually Impaired’, the university plans to prepare a policy document concerning interventions required for the visually impaired, to be circulated in public domain and for implementation, the varsity said.

education Updated: Apr 29, 2020 08:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of visually impaired students appearing in an exam
File photo of visually impaired students appearing in an exam(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Delhi University on Tuesday conducted a webinar on COVID-19 for visually impaired students to help them deal with the problems they are facing due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The university has nearly 3,000 students with disabilities.

Based on the webinar, titled ‘COVID-19 and the Challenges of the Visually Impaired’, the university plans to prepare a policy document concerning interventions required for the visually impaired, to be circulated in public domain and for implementation, the varsity said.

Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi assured the visually impaired students and the faculty members that the university will make all possible efforts to ensure that difficulties being faced by them with respect to academic and other issues due to change in content-delivery methods, are addressed with utmost sensitivity, it said.

top news
India’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000-mark, 31,332 cases so far
India’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000-mark, 31,332 cases so far
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Live: With 19 new Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 numbers rise to 2,383
Live: With 19 new Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 numbers rise to 2,383
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
How to make WhatsApp group calls with 8 people
How to make WhatsApp group calls with 8 people
Here’s how many Husqvarna bikes Bajaj sold in India in March
Here’s how many Husqvarna bikes Bajaj sold in India in March
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News