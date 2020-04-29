Delhi University conducts webinar on Covid-19 for visually impaired students

education

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 08:31 IST

The Delhi University on Tuesday conducted a webinar on COVID-19 for visually impaired students to help them deal with the problems they are facing due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The university has nearly 3,000 students with disabilities.

Based on the webinar, titled ‘COVID-19 and the Challenges of the Visually Impaired’, the university plans to prepare a policy document concerning interventions required for the visually impaired, to be circulated in public domain and for implementation, the varsity said.

Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi assured the visually impaired students and the faculty members that the university will make all possible efforts to ensure that difficulties being faced by them with respect to academic and other issues due to change in content-delivery methods, are addressed with utmost sensitivity, it said.