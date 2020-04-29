e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi University modifies academic calendar, semester dispersal extended due to lockdown

Delhi University modifies academic calendar, semester dispersal extended due to lockdown

Delhi University has pushed the date for even semester classes dispersal to May 15 due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Read full details here.

education Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:18 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU Academic Calendar modified
DU Academic Calendar modified(Hindustan Times)
         

Delhi University has made some changes in the academic calendar for the 2019-20 session. In view of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a nationwide lockdown till May 3, DU has pushed the date for dispersal of even semester classes to May 15. Earlier, the classes of even semester were scheduled to be dispersed on April 28.

“In view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the world leading to the lockdown in the country till 03.05.2020, the University of Delhi has partially modified the Academic Calendar 2019-2020 notified vide notification dated March 25, 2019 by extending the date of dispersal of classes for even semester of the academic session 2019-20 from 28.4.2020 to 15.5.2020,” a notice on University website reads.

According to the academic calendar, the classes for even semester had begun on January 1 and the practical exam would begin from April 28 after the dispersal of classes. The theory exam was scheduled for May 11 which will also have to be pushed further due to the modification in the calendar. The revised dates will be notified in the due course of time.

Check official notice here

Meanwhile, DU had also conducted a webinar on Covid-19 on Tuesday for visually impaired students to help them in dealing with the problems they are facing due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Based on the webinar, titled ‘Covid-19 and the Challenges of the Visually Impaired’, the Delhi University plans to prepare a policy document concerning interventions required for the visually impaired, to be circulated in public domain and for implementation, the varsity said.

top news
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
Build highways at triple pace: Nitin Gadkari’s ‘re-start economy’ mantra
Build highways at triple pace: Nitin Gadkari’s ‘re-start economy’ mantra
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyAmitabh BachchanCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateShweta Pandit

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News