Delhi University modifies academic calendar, semester dispersal extended due to lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:18 IST

Delhi University has made some changes in the academic calendar for the 2019-20 session. In view of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a nationwide lockdown till May 3, DU has pushed the date for dispersal of even semester classes to May 15. Earlier, the classes of even semester were scheduled to be dispersed on April 28.

“In view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the world leading to the lockdown in the country till 03.05.2020, the University of Delhi has partially modified the Academic Calendar 2019-2020 notified vide notification dated March 25, 2019 by extending the date of dispersal of classes for even semester of the academic session 2019-20 from 28.4.2020 to 15.5.2020,” a notice on University website reads.

According to the academic calendar, the classes for even semester had begun on January 1 and the practical exam would begin from April 28 after the dispersal of classes. The theory exam was scheduled for May 11 which will also have to be pushed further due to the modification in the calendar. The revised dates will be notified in the due course of time.

Check official notice here

Meanwhile, DU had also conducted a webinar on Covid-19 on Tuesday for visually impaired students to help them in dealing with the problems they are facing due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Based on the webinar, titled ‘Covid-19 and the Challenges of the Visually Impaired’, the Delhi University plans to prepare a policy document concerning interventions required for the visually impaired, to be circulated in public domain and for implementation, the varsity said.